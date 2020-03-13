|
Emily Tavecchio
Little Falls - Tavecchio, Emily (nee Martino), age 100 of Little Falls at rest in Little Falls on March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Archie Tavecchio (1989). Loving sister of the late Anthony Martino, the late Domenick Martino, the late Edmund Martino, the late Robert Martino, the late Flora Rigamonti, the late Aurora Egan, the late Geraldine Riccardi, and the late Rita Marsden. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews especially her niece Laurie Egan of Little Falls, whom she resided with and was cared for by. Born in Haledon, she lived in Paterson and Totowa before moving to Little Falls. She was an Employee for Lady Rose Clothing Store, Paterson, for many years before retiring. Mrs. Tavecchio was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church and a member of its senior citizens club. She was a volunteer at Preakness Hospital Units 2 and 3 for 28 years. She served as Vice President of the Preakness Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and she liked to cook and bake. She also liked to sew and go for walks in the cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Gerard Majella School, 10 Carrelton Dr, Paterson, NJ 07522 and/or Preakness Hospital Auxiliary 305 Oldham Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.