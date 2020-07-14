Emily Whyte nee Meenaghan)
Manasquan -
Emily Whyte (nee Meenaghan), of Manasquan, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Born in County Mayo, Ireland, Emily came to the United States in 1949 eventually settling in Ridgefield Park. Retired phone operator for NJ Bell and Verizon. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Whyte. Loving sister of Sheila Kearney and her husband Tim, and the late Bridget Meenaghan, and Mary Curren. Adoring aunt of Patrick and his partner Marissa, and Kevin. Cherished great aunt of Landon and Mckenzie. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, July 16th. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30AM The funeral mass will be offered 11AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, Attn: Development Dept., 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203 Roseland, NJ 07068. Vorheesingwersen.com