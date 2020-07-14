1/
Emily Whyte Nee Meenaghan)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Whyte nee Meenaghan)

Manasquan -

Emily Whyte (nee Meenaghan), of Manasquan, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Born in County Mayo, Ireland, Emily came to the United States in 1949 eventually settling in Ridgefield Park. Retired phone operator for NJ Bell and Verizon. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Whyte. Loving sister of Sheila Kearney and her husband Tim, and the late Bridget Meenaghan, and Mary Curren. Adoring aunt of Patrick and his partner Marissa, and Kevin. Cherished great aunt of Landon and Mckenzie. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, July 16th. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30AM The funeral mass will be offered 11AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, Attn: Development Dept., 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203 Roseland, NJ 07068. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved