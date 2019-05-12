Resources
Emma L. Branch

Emma L. Branch In Memoriam
Mrs. Emma L. Branch

1/27/1937 - 11/10/2016

Remembering our "MOTHER DEAR, our QUEEN" on Mother's Day"

Mother, on this day we celebrate your LIFE, the time GOD has allowed us to share with you.There is NO greater

person, HE could have BLESSED us with.You lived the Life we ALL should mirror, a GOD-Fearing lady who knew HIS words, and walked/worked according to HIS will. This day and ALWAYS we honor, respect, and appreciate your loving teachings and how you prepared us to encounter these days.

Forever in OUR hearts and on our MINDS,

Your loving Children & Grandchildren
