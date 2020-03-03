|
Emma (née: Mappa) Lombardo
Montague - LOMBARDO, Emma (née: Mappa), 97, of Montague, died on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived in Elmwood Park until moving to Montague 4 years ago. Mrs. Lombardo worked for the 16th Avenue School as a lunch aide before retiring at the age of 92. Prior to that she was an Avon Lady for more than 50 years. Emma was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary Elmwood Park Post 5084 for more than 50 years, she was a senior member and recipient of the longest volunteer award. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Lombardo (1983), devoted mother of Daniel and his wife, Debra of West Milford and Marygrace Morrell and her husband, Larry of Montague. Adored grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Amy Lombardo of Merritt Island, FL. Mrs. Lombardo was predeceased by her son, Robert (2011) and grandson, Anthony Mirabito (2011). Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's RC Church, Fair Lawn. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Thursday 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ,