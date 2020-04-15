|
|
Emma Looby
Cresskill - Emma Looby (nee Devine), 85, of Cresskill (formerly of Donegal, Ireland) passed away on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bert Looby. Devoted mother of the late Noreen Sundell (Steve), Anne Monahan (Lou), Patty Coughlin (the late John), Jimmy (Rob) and Bert (Peggy). Loving grandmother of the late Colleen, Christopher, Joseph, Steven, Megan, Erin, Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Tara, Megan, Claire, Matthew, Kayla and Emma. Cherished great grandmother of Isabella, Conner, Catherine, Emma, Flynn and Collins Grey. Dear sister of the late Kathleen, Patrick, Thomas, the late Philomena and Agnes. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Emma was a cashier at King's in Cresskill for many years. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to () would be appreciated.