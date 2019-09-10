|
|
Emma Zurey
Atlantic Highlands - EMMA (nee Toth) ZUREY, 102, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Born in Franklin Boro, NJ, Mrs. Zurey resided in Garfield before moving to Atlantic Highlands, she also had been a summer resident of Highland Lakes, NJ for many years. She had a special interest in her gardening both for flowers and vegetables. In addition, Mrs. Zurey had been a very creative seamstress and many other activities around the home. In her younger years, it was her interest in playing basketball that led her to meeting and subsequent marriage to her husband, Frank. During those years, she had carried the nickname of "Rusty". In 2007, she had been named "Grandmother of the Year" by the Garfield AARP.
She was a parishioner of St. Stephen's RC Church, Passaic and a former member and officer of St. Stephen's PTA and AARP in Garfield.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1994; by her son, Frank, in 2006 and by her three sisters, Margaret Neumann, Ellen Toth and Dolly Zurey.
Survivors include: her daughter, Mrs. Patricia Mercadante of Atlantic Highlands; her four grandchildren, David Mercadante (Misal), Dawn Mercdante, Michael Zurey (Debbie) and Susan Myler.
Visitation will be on Friday from 10-11:30 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton followed by a 12:00 Noon Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's RC Church, 223 Third St., Passaic. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial Contributions to St. St. Stephen's RC Church would be preferred. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.