Emmanuel "Mani" Carathanassis

Horsham - Emmanuel "Mani" CARATHANASSIS of Horsham (formerly Englewood, NJ), on August 11, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Rosemarie Carathanassis (nee Alberti). He was born in Samos, Greece and lived his life as a loving husband and father.

Beloved husband of Rosemarie Carathanassis for 50 years. Devoted father of Stacy Carathanassis and her husband Jim Orliw, and Christina Carathanassis and her boyfriend Mark Finne. Cherished brother of Iro and brother-in-law of Nina. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Mani loved his family very deeply, and could often be found passing his time tending to his garden, writing his novel, swimming in the pool and adoring his daughters he lovingly called "Petunias".

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Friday August 14, 2020 at 3pm at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Viewing from 1:30pm to 2:45pm.

Interment will be on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:15am Hackensack Cemetery, 289 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ.

www.bryersfh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
