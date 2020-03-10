|
|
Emmett B. Johnson
Waldwick - Rev. Emmett B. Johnson passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in West New York, NJ he was a long time resident of Waldwick, NJ. In his long life, he enjoyed a successful business career, a political career including serving as Mayor of Waldwick, and then went to be ordained as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church. Emmett is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Elizabeth L. Johnson; three daughters Linda E. Hopson, her husband David; Leslie A. Straub, her husband Anton; Jennifer S. Beekman, her husband David. Cherished grandfather of 13, 5 step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Emmett was predeceased by his daughter Susan L. Johnson and two grandsons Seth and Joshua Wasberg. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13 from 4-7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The Waldwick Methodist Church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emmett's memory may be made to the Waldwick United Methodist Church, 25 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, NJ, 07463.