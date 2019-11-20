Services
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mark's Episcopal Church
Mendham, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmett Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmett George Barnes


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmett George Barnes Obituary
Emmett George Barnes

Mendham - March 26,1940 - November 17,2019

Emmett George Barnes, 79, of Mendham, New Jersey, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Saddle River, New Jersey, after a brief and hard fought battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Visitation will be held at Bailey Funeral Home in Mendham, New Jersey on Thursday, November 21 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be held at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Mendham on Saturday, November 23rd at 12 noon. The family invites anyone so moved to take a brief moment to share a memory or thought of Emmett during the service. Interment will follow at Hilltop Cemetery in Mendham, followed by a reception at Saint Mark's. Friends are welcome to attend all services.

Emmett was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Sophie and Emmett Barnes on March 26, 1940. He attended Hawthorne High School and graduated in 1958. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1962. He married Audrey Matthews in 1962, and they relocated to Montana then Texas while Emmett served in the US Air Force. Emmett spent most of his 50-year career with the US Government as a Physicist at Picatinny Arsenal. He was a caring and devoted father to daughters Joyce and Lorraine, and he enjoyed good food, travel throughout our National Parks and abroad and fixing things around the house. He was a true problem solver.

Emmett is survived by his mother, Sophie Barnes of Hawthorne; his sister Patricia Barnes and brother-in-law Roger Dorband of Astoria, Oregon; his sister Carolyn (Barnes) Spiro and nephew Christopher Spiro of Fort Lee; his daughter Joyce Leslie Barnes and son-in-law Darron Burke of Boston, Massachusetts; and his daughter Lorraine Marie Barnes, daughter-in-law Sarah Eversole, and grandson Jack of Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Matthews) Barnes, his father, Emmett Barnes, and his brother-in-law, Alfred Spiro.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Emmett's dear friend Jim Burch of Chicago, Illinois, and Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River, New Jersey. Memorial donations may be made to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice (villamarieclaire.org) or a hospice organization of choice.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -