Emylinda Rita Capizzi
Woodland Park - Capizzi, Emylinda Rita age 62 of Woodland Park at rest in Paterson on April 29, 2020. Loving mother of Beckie Schneider and Jenna Schneider. Dear daughter of Marie (nee Leto) Capizzi and the late Joseph Capizzi. Beloved sister of Jimmy Capizzi, Jeanette Capizzi, Gerard Capizzi and Joseph Capizzi. Also survived by 14 nieces and nephews. Born in Newark, she lived in Woodland Park then in Seattle for thirty years before moving back to Woodland Park. She was a registered nurse in Seattle for many years before retiring. Emylinda was an avid horseback rider and enjoyed mountain climbing. She lived on a farm in Seattle and had lots of animals and loved gardening. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass to take place a later date. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.