Emylinda Rita Capizzi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emylinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emylinda Rita Capizzi

Woodland Park - Capizzi, Emylinda Rita age 62 of Woodland Park at rest in Paterson on April 29, 2020. Loving mother of Beckie Schneider and Jenna Schneider. Dear daughter of Marie (nee Leto) Capizzi and the late Joseph Capizzi. Beloved sister of Jimmy Capizzi, Jeanette Capizzi, Gerard Capizzi and Joseph Capizzi. Also survived by 14 nieces and nephews. Born in Newark, she lived in Woodland Park then in Seattle for thirty years before moving back to Woodland Park. She was a registered nurse in Seattle for many years before retiring. Emylinda was an avid horseback rider and enjoyed mountain climbing. She lived on a farm in Seattle and had lots of animals and loved gardening. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass to take place a later date. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved