Ena Jean Holzberger
Livingston - Ena Jean was born in Erie, PA on May 10, 1917. She was lucky to live through the flu pandemic that hit the world when she was only one year old. Ena graduated from West Orange High School in 1935 and went on to have a good 40-year career with Westinghouse. She and her husband John A. Holzberger lived in Butler, NJ for most of their 59 years of marriage. John died four years ago. Without the love and assistance from her devoted husband, it became too difficult for Ena to live alone. In the Fall of 2016, she moved into CareOne Assisted Living in Livingston, NJ.
For many years Ena attended St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pompton Lakes and served on the Alter Guild. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and walking with her dogs. Ena had a great love for animals. Throughout her life, she provided a good home to many dogs and cats. She often talked about how her parents emigrated from Norway to America. Ena was thrilled to be able to travel to Norway and meet her Norwegian relatives.
Ena is survived by her nieces Lois Huneke McDonald of Gillette, NJ and Carol Whritenour McKenna of Nashville, IL, great-niece Cheryl Walz McGarry, and great-nephews Michael McKenna and Steven Whritenour. After Ena's husband John passed away, she continued to be blessed by all the love and support of her deceased husband's amazing family. John's Cousin Walter Worrall of North Haledon, NJ kept John's sister, Dorothy Holzberger Holmes, and all the nieces and nephews on John's side of the family, up to date on how Ena was doing. Everyone showered her with visits, gifts, letters, cards, love and prayers. Ena was predeceased by her sisters Anne Huneke Miller and Elizabeth Schultz, her nieces Jean Walz and Karen Schultz, her nephew Glenn Huneke, and her great-nephew Brian Walz.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a very small private funeral at Laurel Grove Cemetary, Totowa, NJ. In the future there will be a memorial service celebrating Ena's life. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ena Holzberger, might consider:
Tri-Boro Animal Welfare, PO Box 171, Butler, NJ 07405 or
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 220 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442.
