Enoc Urdaz Sr.
Lodi - Enoc Urdaz, Sr. 89, of Lodi passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Maria Cristina Urdaz and came to the United States in 1950. Before retiring, Enoc was a driver for David Weber Oil Company in Carlstadt. Beloved husband of the late Eva Daisy (nee Mercado) Urdaz, Devoted father of Amarilis Florio, Enoc Urdaz, Jr. and his wife Eileen and Damaris Urdaz. Dear brother of Eva, Egla, Nancy, Noemi and Mary. Loving grandfather of Adrienne Berk and her husband Michael, Amanda Florio and her husband Sam Hutson, Patricia Urdaz-Aquilina and her husband Anthony, Thomas Enoc Urdaz, Anthony Salvatore Cristiano and Nicolas Cristiano. Cherished great grandfather of Cora and Jake Berk. Loving uncle of Dr. Joseph Santana and Dr. Blanca Vasquez and their children Jose and Bianca Santana. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 1st at 9 AM. Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Friday, July 31st from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Dr. Blanca Vasquez Summer Camp Scholarship Fund for Epilepsy @ NYU or to Lillian Zeno c/o Camp Venture/Tanglewood Acres, Inc. 724 South Pascack Rd. Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com