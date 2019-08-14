Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Enrico Comparetto


1927 - 2019
Enrico Comparetto Obituary
Enrico Comparetto

Emerson - 92, of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12th, 2019. Enrico is survived by his beloved children Carol Kemner and her husband Arnie, Nancy Comparetto and Gina Kase; his grandchildren Michael Kemner, Kelly Kemner, Matthew Hills, James Hills, Daniel Hills, Kenneth Kase, Lindsay Kase and Dylan Kase as well as his many nieces and nephews whom he cared deeply for. He is predeceased by his dear wife Zelmi as well as his siblings. Enrico valiantly served under the Coast Guard and Merchant Marines during WWII, as well as the Army during the Korean War. Upon his departure of his military tenure, Enrico made a career as an architect until his retirement. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, August 17th from 9-11AM. A Memorial celebration of Enrico's life and faith will proceed at 1015AM with inurnment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
