Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrico Pucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrico "Ed" Pucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Enrico "Ed" Pucci Obituary
Enrico "Ed" Pucci

Glen Rock - Enrico "Ed" Pucci, 79, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Riesi, Sicily and immigrated in 1950. He resided in Glen Rock since 1976. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine RC Church in Glen Rock. Ed was a member of the Brick Layers Union of Bergen County and the Cosmos Club of Fair Lawn. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He and his wife were the owners of E&A Pucci Masonry Construction and Waterproofing Company of Fair Lawn/Glen Rock. He was known in the area for his exceptional craftsmanship.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Antoinette (Sciotto) Pucci. Loving and devoted father of five children, Dr. Angela Pucci-Bender, Frances Gierut and husband Thomas, Dr. Richard A. Pucci and wife Alyson, Dr. Edward A. Pucci and wife Jacqueline and Dr. Anthony E. Pucci and wife Cynthia, all of Glen Rock. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, Eddie, Angela, Antoinette, Tommy, Anna, Richie, Ellie, Edward, Francesca, Antoinette, and Anthony.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, 2 - 4 pm & 7 - 9pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ (201) 797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:30am at St. Catharine RC Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now