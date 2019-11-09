|
Enrico "Ed" Van Sickell
Hawthorne - Enrico "Ed" Van Sickell, age 58, of Hawthorne, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, Ed was a lifelong resident of Hawthorne.
A graduate of Passaic County Vocational and Technical School, Ed was an auto body worker for Tony B's in Hawthorne and for American Coach Craft in Hawthorne. He was also instrumental in building the race car for Klepper's Auto Parts. Recently, he worked as a maintenance technician for Saddle River Day School. Ed was the beloved husband and best friend of Carol Evans of Hawthorne.
Loving father of Michael Evans and his wife Claudia of Clifton. Dear grandfather of Mystique, Gina and Mya. Dearest brother of the late John Van Sickell (2008), Vera Cole and Jimmy Van Sickell and his wife Lisa. Loving Godfather of Matthew Cole.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. (www.browningforshay.com