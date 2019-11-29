|
|
Ephstratius James Vardakis
Bayonne - Ephstratius James Vardakis, 88, of Bayonne, died on November 27, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4pm through 8 pm at Ss. Nicholas, Constantine, & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Laurel Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068. A Funeral Ceremony will be offered on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11:30 am in the church. Visiting will be take place one hour prior to the ceremony. Funeral Services are held under the direction of Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, Roseland, NJ, shookfarmer.com.
Born and raised in Jersey City, he settled in Bayonne in 1963. For 20 years, he was employed at Prudential Life Insurance in Bayonne. Afterwards, he owned and operated Vardakis Insurance Agency in Fairview, NJ until his retirement in 1999. For 75 years, he served as a choir director and organist. He began his service at Ascension Greek Orthodox Church and for the past 30 years at Ss. Nicholas, Constantine, & Helen Church. This was what he considered his life's work was quite active within his church communities, especially during the holiday seasons. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Milton and Eleni Vardakis; brothers, Paul (Thea) and Alex (Angie); sister in-law, Alexandra; niece, Elena.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen A. Vardakis (Ayvalopoulos); devoted sons, Peter Vardakis (Becky) and Christo Vardakis (Kiki); cherished grandchildren, James, Thomas, Georgios, and Eleni; dear brother, Fotios Vardakis; caring nieces and nephews, Penelope, Milton, Philip, and Cathy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the SS. Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Church, c/o Mortgage Fund.