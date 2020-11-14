Epifanio G. Calcara



Bergenfield - Epifanio G. Calcara, age 83, of Bergenfield, NJ (formerly of Cresskill) entered into eternal life, Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy to the late Concetta and Antonio Calcara, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. He was a Tailor for Alexandra Fashions, North Bergen. He was the dear brother of Pietro (Olga) Calcara, and the late Anna M. Ciccarelli and Giuseppe Calcara loving uncle of Joseph Ciccarelli, Anthony Calcara and Tina Calcara, and two cousins Andrew and Epi Calcara.



Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield. Entombment in Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. John's R.C. Church, 29 N. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.









