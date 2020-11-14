1/
Epifanio G. Calcara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Epifanio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Epifanio G. Calcara

Bergenfield - Epifanio G. Calcara, age 83, of Bergenfield, NJ (formerly of Cresskill) entered into eternal life, Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy to the late Concetta and Antonio Calcara, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. He was a Tailor for Alexandra Fashions, North Bergen. He was the dear brother of Pietro (Olga) Calcara, and the late Anna M. Ciccarelli and Giuseppe Calcara loving uncle of Joseph Ciccarelli, Anthony Calcara and Tina Calcara, and two cousins Andrew and Epi Calcara.

Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield. Entombment in Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. John's R.C. Church, 29 N. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frech Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved