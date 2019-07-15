|
|
Eric Graupe
Woodland Park - ERIC A. GRAUPE, 92, of Woodland Park died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Mr. Graupe resided in Clifton before moving to Woodland Park in 1953. He was a graduate of Clifton High School and attended Seton Hall University after serving in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Mr. Graupe was a Chemist and Foreman with Chatham Electronics in Livingston, NJ and became Division Manager when the Company was sold to Wagner Electric Co. He was then a Sales Representative with Imported Motors which became Regency Motors, formerly of Montclair, until 2008. He was honored by both Volvo and Rolls Royce for his customer service and sales during his 38 year career.
He was predeceased by his wife, the former Joan Lois Tomlinson, in 2015.
Survivors include: his three daughters, Janis Rega (John), Arlene Walk, and Kristen Turi (Michael), his four sons, Brian Graupe (Joann), Eric Graupe (Linda), Karl Graupe, and Paul Graupe (Kim); his brother, Paul Graupe; his two sisters, Marcia Graupe Burke and Greta Thomas; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:30-12:30 pm followed by a Memorial Service. Inurnment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Vincent's Ladies Auxiliary, 315 East Lindsley Road, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009.
The Graupe Family would like to acknowledge the staff of St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center for their dedication and care provided to their father over the last 2½ years. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.