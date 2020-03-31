Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Eric John Montagna

Eric John Montagna Obituary
Eric John Montagna

Wallington - Eric John Montagna, 51, of Wallington for over 20 years and formerly of North Carolina for 28 years, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed fishing.

Beloved son of Dennis J. and RoseMarie (nee Taschler) Montagna. Loving brother of Dennis P. Montagna and his wife Shanna and RoseMarie Montagna. Dear uncle of Paige, Jeffrey and predeceased by Jeremy. Eric is survived by many aunts and uncles from the Montagna and Taschler families.

Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
