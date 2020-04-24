|
Eric Loeb
Teaneck - Eric Loeb, 91, of Teaneck, NJ passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 18, 2020 with his wife, Jean, by his side. He was a loving husband to Jean for 57 years, a proud father of Carol Loeb Meyers and Susan Loeb-Zeitlin, an adoring grandfather to Ben, Leah and Sarah Meyers and Jacob and Noah Zeitlin and a loyal brother to Walter Loeb.
Eric was born in Frankfurt, Germany. The Loeb Family immigrated from Germany in 1936 and arrived in New York in 1941 by way of Italy and Cuba. He served in the US Armed Forces during the Korea War. Eric and Jean moved to Teaneck in 1969. Eric had a passion for music and sang with the choir of Temple Emeth. He was a loyal fan of the New York Giants for over 60 years.