Eric Meyer
7/2/1984 - 10/11/2011
Farewell words were never spoken. You had no time to say good-bye. You were gone before we knew it. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone,for part of us went with you. Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears flow,what it meant to lose you no one will ever know. In life we loved you dearly,in death we do the same,all the world would be like Heaven if we could have you back again. You left us beautiful memories the voice we loved is still,a place is vacant in our home that never can be filled. We often think of days gone by when we were all together.You will never be forgotten we pledge to you today, a hollow place within our hearts is where you will always stay.
Until we meet again,
Mom, Dad, Sean & Michele