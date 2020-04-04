|
Dr. Eric Simon
Hackensack - The world lost a great man.
Eric Simon, 2 months shy of 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30th at his residence in Hackensack, NJ.
Born in Wiesbaden Germany, at age 14, Eric and his family were uprooted from their home in Wiesbaden, Germany, as they fled Nazi persecution in 1938.
He served in the United States Army during W.W.II. Post service, Dr. Simon began a long and distinguished career establishing himself as a scientist of worldwide renown, yet he remained forever humble.
Eric lived with his wife, the love of his life, in Bergen County, NJ for 66 years. They lived in Teaneck for 54 years before moving to Hackensack 12 years ago.
Eric was a Neuroscientist, and headed a lab at NYU Langone Medical Center for 54 years before retiring in 2014, at the age of 90 as Professor Emeritus. As part of his many accomplishments, Dr. Simon discovered opiate receptors in the brain and coined the word Endorphin.
One of Eric's passions was skiing, which he did until he was 86. It provided many wonderful family times together.
Pre-deceased by his loving wife Irene in 2017, he is survived by his adoring family: daughter Faye and her husband Len, son Martin, son Larry and his wife Lea, 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and his brother Walter.
An amazing person, brilliant man, outstanding scientist, Eric loved his family and friends with a passion, warmth, love, generosity - like no other. He was kind to and interested in everyone. He had a zest to live, a "joie de vivre" beyond anyone we knew. He has deeply touched so many hearts. He will be remembered by so many, but his passing leaves a huge hole, at the same time that his life leaves a huge impact and presence.
A virtual graveside service will be held on Monday April 6th at 2pm. To get the information to sign in for the service, call Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home 800-522-0588. Please start calling 1:30PM, so that all have joined in time for the Rabbi to start at 2PM.
Once the Covid situation is under control, we will have an in person gathering to celebrate his life and mourn his death together.
Donations in Dr. Eric Simons' name may be made to: IES Brain Research Foundation or Prostate Cancer Foundation.