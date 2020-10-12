Eric W. Bethmann



Bloomingdale - Eric W. Bethmann, age 78, of Bloomingdale, NJ formerly of Edgewater, NJ, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Bethmann was born in New York City the son of the late Erich and the late Anna (Plushanski) Bethmann. He proudly served in the Marine Corps and was a Patrolman for the Edgewater Police Department, Edgewater, NJ before retiring. Eric was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, NJ, was a former member of the Sports Friend Soccer Club in Wayne and loved to travel, garden, read and was an avid soccer fan. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Jacqueline (Peterson) Bethmann, his beloved children, Jonell DiPillo and husband Rocco and Eric R. Bethmann, his loving sister, Mildred Pincus and husband David, six cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Jacqueline, Ian, Payton, Mackenzie and Eric Jr. and three adored great-grandchildren, Conner, Ryan and Rocco. Viewing hours will be Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A graveside service will be offered Thursday 12:00pm at Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ. Burial will follow the service in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 US, in his memory.









