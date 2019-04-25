|
|
Erick Devine
Woodcliff Lake - Erick Devine, 64, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed suddenly on April 18th, 2019. A veteran Broadway and film actor, a university-level educator and a theatrical director with hundreds of regional production credits. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. J.C. and Dorothy Devine of Bixby, OK and his niece, Loren Devine Lawrence of Jonesboro, AR. Erick is survived by his brother Dennis and his wife Donna of Heber Springs, AR; niece Lindsey; nephews Scott and Greg as well as thousands of friends around the world. He received a BA in musical theatre (1976) from the University of Tulsa and an MFA from Wayne State University (1979), and then headed to NYC where he quickly joined the cast of "Cats" (Deuteronomy/first replacement). Other Broadway credits include Seussical, Sid Caesar and Company and Ragtime. National tours included the first national tours of Me & My Girl, Grand Hotel and Annie Get Your Gun, plus the acclaimed Deaf West production of Big River. As an artist, he demanded excellence in himself and inspired others to do to the same. He was an animal lover with a special passion for his beloved dogs, an adventurous world traveler; a loyal and larger-than-life presence to his friends and a generous spirit to all. The family will have a Celebration of Erick's life at the DoubleTree Hilton George Washington Bridge's Grand Ballroom, 2117 Rt. 4 E, Fort Lee, NJ on Sunday, April 28th at 1PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Erick's name to The Actor's Fund of America, 729 7th Ave. Fl. 10, NYC, NY 10036; The Point Foundation, 5757 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 370, Los Angeles, CA 90036; Wayne State University Theatre Dept., Old Main #3225, 4841 Cass Ave., Detroit, MI 48202 And/Or The Sandy Fund c/o The Humane Society of NY, 306 E. 59th St., NYC, NY 10022.
"Who are you to not be fabulous" - Erick.
Becker-Funeralhome.com