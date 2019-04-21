|
|
Erika Allen (Tomanek)
Bloomingdale - Erika Allen (Tomanek), 97, wife of the late, Martin Allen (1996), passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Czechoslovakia, Mrs. Allen resided in Wanaque for 70 years and had been employed as a bookkeeper for DeGraw Chevrolet, Riverdale. She had been a member of Midvale Methodist Church, Wanaque Board of Education and Wanaque P.T.A. Loving mother of Martin Jr. of Haskell and Patricia Proctor of Bloomingdale, four grandchildren, Gilly, Ian, Dawn and Suzanne and eight great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hailey, Logan, Julia, Jake, Alexandria, Larissa and Zachery. Graveside Service, April 26, 11 AM at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery, 59 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442.