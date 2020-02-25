|
Erika Dinager
Glen Rock - Erika Dinager, age 80 of Glen Rock, NJ formerly of Mahwah, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Erika was born in Jersey City, NJ and had resided in Mahwah for 42 years before moving to Glen Rock two years ago. Upon her retirement, she worked in human resources for the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, NJ. In her early working career, Erika was employed by the Ridgefield Park Board of Education, teaching Pre-K through fifth grade and for many years worked in human resources at the Bergen Record in Hackensack, NJ. Erika was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Dinager on February 11, 2016. She is survived by her loving children; Michael Dinager of Bailey, CO, Gary Paterno and his life partner, Jay Stanbridge of Phoenix, AZ, Holly Morgen and her husband, Anthony of Park Ridge, NJ, Greg Paterno of Scottsdale, AZ, her brother, Walter Staab and his wife, Pat of Dingman's Ferry, PA and her sister, Hilda Klee of New Port Richey, FL. Also surviving are her three grandchildren; Greg Steven Paterno, Julia Paterno and Jenna Paterno and her three great grandchildren; Aria, Dean, Melanie Samantha, all who held a very special place in Erika's heart. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 88 E. Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ. A private cremation will be held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in Erika's memory may be made to Holy Name Health Care Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 or Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.