|
|
Erma Mastalia
Fair Lawn - Erma Mastalia, age 90 of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on April 9, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Sisto Mastalia. Loving mother of Joseph Mastalia and his partner Stephanie Fisher, Emily Anastos and her husband Chris, Linda Baamonde and her husband Robert. Cherished Grandmother of Alexis and Greg Anastos, Michael and Anthony Baamonde and Joseph Mastalia. Beloved sister of Carmella Romanelli, late brother Edward Migliaccio and his wife Adeline and her late sister-in-law Elizabeth Pagano. Erma also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Lori Aynat Mastalia as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Erma was born and raised in Paterson, NJ and was an accountant for over fifty years. She was deeply religious and was a parishioner of St. Catharine's R.C. Church in Glen Rock. She lived a joyful life and was a blessing to those who knew her. Her zest for life and love of family & friends will be greatly missed but fondly remembered. The world is a lesser place with her passing. Services for Erma will be privately held. A Memorial and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Congenial Heart Defect Coalition, which holds a special place in her heart. 45 Carey Road, Butler NJ 07405. chdcoalition.org. Arrangements are by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. Please visit www.delozito.com to leave condolences to the family.