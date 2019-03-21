Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Church
630 Valley Rd.
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Wayne - Erminia J. "Erma" Iorlano, 75, of Wayne, formerly of Woodland Park for 36 years, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 20, 2019. Erma was born in Paterson on August 19, 1943 to the late Gaetano and Rose (Samborgna) Monello. Before retiring in 2012, she worked as a billing administrator for PNC Bank, ECI and Incomm Conferencing. Erma was also a parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Wayne. Erma was the beloved wife of Martin A. Iorlano for 52 years, the adored mother of Dina Sisto and her husband Donato and Cheryl Silva and her husband Danny and the cherished grandmother of Jenna Rose and Joseph Donato Sisto. She is also survived by her dear brother Joseph A. Monello and his wife Olga. Visitation will be Friday, from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10am at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 630 Valley Rd., Wayne. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Erma may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
