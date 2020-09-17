Erna C Schreiber
Paramus - Erna C Schreiber, 91, of a Paramus, NJ passed peacefully on September 13th at Little Brook Nursing Home in Califon, NJ. Erna was born on March 13, 1929 in Waldenburg, Germany to the late Wilhelm and Hedwig Kohler. By the age of 26, she graduated from the General Nursing Council for England and Wales and was stationed at the 7100th USAF Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany. Erna would immigrate to the United States in 1957 and work as a nurse at Hackensack Hospital. She was married to William J. Schreiber in 1960 and they settled in Paramus, NJ, where they would live for over 50 years. Erna became the head pediatric nurse at Hackensack Hospital in 1964. She was a long-time member of the Church of our Savior-Lutheran in Paramus, and loved gardening enjoying her morning coffee.
She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Russell and husband David, and Michael Schreiber; two cherished granddaughters, Dana and Kierstin; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. Schreiber in 2003.
Erna's family will celebrate her life privately with a small service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.