Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wyckoff - Erna McQuilken passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Ceska Lipa, Czechoslovakia she immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 and settled in Clifton, NJ. She was a resident of Wyckoff since 1971. Erna was a homemaker, enjoyed the outdoors with her late husband Edward; hiking the Alps and the Italian Dolomites, cooking, baking and was an expert seamstress. Erna was very active in the Wyckoff Woman's Club. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Mc Quilken, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter Sue Lepley, her husband Scott, and her son Karl and his wife Katja. Erna is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Cameron, his wife Ingrid, Travis, his loving companion Gabby, Kira, Edward and Maria and two great grandchildren, Autumn and Sawyer. The receiving of family and friends for Erna will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers contributions in Erna's memory may be made to the Wyckoff Woman's Club, 176 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
