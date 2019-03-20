Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erne Maylahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erne Maylahn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erne Maylahn Obituary
Erne Maylahn

Wyckoff - Ernest "Erne" A. Maylahn, 90, of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., died March 17, 2019 at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. Born and raised in New York City, Erne proudly served his country during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Erne married the love of his life, Regina Delucia. They remained married for 50 years until her death in 2004. Erne spent his career in the fire sprinkler business and in the 1960s, co-founded Fireguard Sprinkler Corp. of Ridgefield Park with his friend and partner, Walter Steinel. Erne was predeceased in death by his parents, Otto and Pauline (Jahnke) Maylahn; a brother, Paul, and a sister, Caroline, all of New York City. He is survived by daughters Paula, of Northvale and her partner, Richard Foster; and Deirdre, wife of Timothy Darragh of Bethlehem, Pa.; grandson Daniel Darragh of Riverview, Fla. and granddaughter Kerry Darragh of Arnold, Md.; cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., March 21 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. 07481. Contributions may be made to Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck, N.Y., 11765 or The Closter Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 172, Closter, N.J., 07624.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now