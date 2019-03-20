|
Erne Maylahn
Wyckoff - Ernest "Erne" A. Maylahn, 90, of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., died March 17, 2019 at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. Born and raised in New York City, Erne proudly served his country during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Erne married the love of his life, Regina Delucia. They remained married for 50 years until her death in 2004. Erne spent his career in the fire sprinkler business and in the 1960s, co-founded Fireguard Sprinkler Corp. of Ridgefield Park with his friend and partner, Walter Steinel. Erne was predeceased in death by his parents, Otto and Pauline (Jahnke) Maylahn; a brother, Paul, and a sister, Caroline, all of New York City. He is survived by daughters Paula, of Northvale and her partner, Richard Foster; and Deirdre, wife of Timothy Darragh of Bethlehem, Pa.; grandson Daniel Darragh of Riverview, Fla. and granddaughter Kerry Darragh of Arnold, Md.; cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., March 21 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. 07481. Contributions may be made to Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck, N.Y., 11765 or The Closter Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 172, Closter, N.J., 07624.