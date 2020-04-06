|
Ernest "Ernie" Lutz
age 97 of Bloomingdale at rest in Bloomingdale on April 5, 2020. Loving father of Jeffery E. Lutz and his wife Vickie, Lorraine Lugo and her husband Delfin and the late Kenneth Lutz. Father in law of Kathy Lutz. Dear grandfather of seven. Brother of the late Raymond Lutz and the late Lillian Lagos. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson, then in Butler in 2000 before moving to Bloomingdale. He was a Mason for JL Custom Homes, Kinnelon for many years before retiring in 1989. Mr. Lutz was a WWII Army veteran holding the rank of Staff Sergeant and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all services are private. The family has chosen to arrange a memorial in the future when the pandemic is over. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.