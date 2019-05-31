|
|
Ernest "Ernie" P. Fronzuto, Jr.
Paterson - Ernest "Ernie" P. Fronzuto, Jr., 82, of Paterson, a resident of Woodland Park for nearly 70 years, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1936 in Paterson, NJ to the late Ernest P. Fronzuto, Sr. and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Corozza. Ernie was the youngest and only boy in his Italian household so you can only imagine how his mom Lizzie doted on him. So much so that not only did he grow up at 34 Newby Avenue, but he stayed there to care for his mom and raise his own family in the same exact home where he spent countless hours meticulously painting it, cleaning the pool, and maintaining his vegetable garden. Ernie graduated from Passaic Valley High School. After high school he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1961 during the Korean War. Later, he worked for many years in the trucking industry including owning and operating his own business, Landover Express. In addition to his work, Ernie always gravitated towards community service. He was a devoted volunteer at the West Paterson Fire Co. #1 for about 30 years where he served as Lieutenant and Captain. Ernie was also a Special Officer of the Woodland Park Police Department and a Code Inspector for the Borough of Woodland Park. Anyone who knew Ernie knew two things: (1) he was a tough guy and (2) he was a hair model back in 1960s. His stories of throwing the kids in the pool to learn how to swim as well as strolling the Atlantic City beaches and gambling tables with his hair perfectly combed are legendary to his family and friends. No matter what he was doing the man's hair was never out of place! He loved spending time with his friends, playing cards, eating hot dogs at Libbys or having coffee at the Hearth. Ernie enjoyed cookouts with family and could eat clams by the dozen. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and LA (originally Brooklyn) Dodgers fan. One of Ernie's final trips was to Lambeau Field with his boys to see the Packers play. That experience alone would be extraordinary enough, but the game was right before Hurricane Sandy so the three of them had to battle the elements and then drive through the storm to get home, which made it even more memorable. Ernie always enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs, which he had many of over the years, but he especially cherished his time with his beloved Maggie. Ernie was the beloved husband of Janice (D'Amelio) Fronzuto; the cherished father of Ernest P. Fronzuto, III and his wife Casey, Dawn Personette and her husband Rick and Michael Weaver and his wife Kathy; and the adored grandfather of Jack Fronzuto and Nicholas and Kayla Weaver. He is also survived by his dear sister Corrine Barrett as well as many loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers memorial donations for Ernie to either the West Paterson Fire Company #1, 15 West 35th St., Woodland Park, NJ 07424 or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org would be appreciated. www.santangelofuneral.com