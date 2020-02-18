Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
Resources
Ernest P. Rosolen Obituary
Ernest P. Rosolen

Garfield - ROSOLEN, Ernest P., age 85, died on February 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in East Paterson, he lived there 12 years settling in Garfield 73 years ago. Ernie worked 32 years as a purchasing agent for Garden State Paper, Garfield retiring in 1999 where he also served as the director of the Fire Brigade, and currently was a Fire Inspector for the City of Garfield since 2000. He served as a Councilman for the City of Garfield in 1982, and devoted his entire life volunteering for the Garfield Fire Department - Company 4 where he was just honored for his 60 years of service. Ernie became the Fire Chief in 1978, was President from 1980-85 and 2001-2010, Vice President in 1978 and from 1990-1999, and instrumental in building the new firehouse and getting their new ladder truck. He was President of the Garfield Firemen's Exempt Association, Life Member of the NJ State Exempt Firemen's Association, Past President of the South Bergen Fire Chiefs Association, Member of the NJ State Fire Chiefs Association, Honorary Member of Garfield Fire Company 1, Past President of Garfield Rotary, Past President of the Garfield Boys and Girls Club, Board of Director for the Garfield YMCA, Former Member of the Garfield Zoning Board, Bergen County 200 Club, he was a Silver Card Holder of the Garfield PBA, a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a Former Member of the Garfield Masonic Lodge, a Honorary Member of the Lodi Moose Lodge, and filled in as acting City Manager when needed. As a faithful parishioner he served as Trustee, Eucharistic Minister and Usher of Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, Garfield, and his passion was cooking for his family, especially Sunday dinners. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pearl (nee Giamongo), three children, Joseph (Diane) Rosolen, Alan (J. Henry) Rosolen, and Dina (Scott) Dadika, a brother, Carlo (Arlene) Rosolen, six grandchildren, Jill (Nic) Santillo, Jamie Rosolen, Jessica (Chris) Donnelly, Kyle, Lauren and Marc Dadika, two great-grandchildren, Francesca and Alexander Santillo, and five great-grandpets, Flip, Buster, Penny, Lucy, and Sim. He is predeceased by a brother, Albert Rosolen. Visiting Thursday 3-8 pm. The funeral is Friday, February 21, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the Garfield Fire Dept. The Rosolen family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
