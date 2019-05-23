Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Ranze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ranze

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest Ranze Obituary
Ernest Ranze

Elmwood Park - Ernest Ranze, 82, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Before retiring, Ernest worked for GE Corp. Schenectady, NY in Computer Operations.

Cherished husband of Arlene Ranze (nee Vintaloro). Loving father of Mark Ranze and his wife Lynne, Brian Ranze and his wife Stephanie, Gary Ranze, Scott Ranze and his wife Cheryl, Vincent Caragliano and Donna Russo and her husband Robert. Treasured grandfather of Cole, Caden, Carlee, Vincent, Jake and Dylan. Dear brother of Rose Decrescente and Richard Ranze.

Family will receive friends on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernest's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now