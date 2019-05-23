|
Ernest Ranze
Elmwood Park - Ernest Ranze, 82, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Before retiring, Ernest worked for GE Corp. Schenectady, NY in Computer Operations.
Cherished husband of Arlene Ranze (nee Vintaloro). Loving father of Mark Ranze and his wife Lynne, Brian Ranze and his wife Stephanie, Gary Ranze, Scott Ranze and his wife Cheryl, Vincent Caragliano and Donna Russo and her husband Robert. Treasured grandfather of Cole, Caden, Carlee, Vincent, Jake and Dylan. Dear brother of Rose Decrescente and Richard Ranze.
Family will receive friends on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernest's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
