Ernest T. Mosca
Ernest T. Mosca, age 67, of Clifton, NJ passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Fair Lawn, he resided in Clifton for 36 years. Active in the sport of lacrosse throughout North Jersey, he was the boys Lacrosse assistant coach at Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair for the past 14 years. Ernie was a car enthusiast but his greatest joy came from spending time with family.
Mr. Mosca was an equipment operator with the City of Clifton Department of Public Works for 25 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of Judith C. (Weed) Mosca. Loving father of Anthony Mosca and wife Gabby and Megan Mariano and husband Mark. Cherished grandfather of Gavin Mariano and Natalie Mosca. Dear brother of Michael Mosca and wife Marge, Tom Mosca and wife Lisa and the late Steven and Lori Mosca. Loving uncle of Taylor Mosca and wife Becky, Alan and Brenda Beck and Tracy and Kelly Kilmurray.
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Sunday, November 8, 2020, 2-6 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ernie to The Robert & Audrey Luckow Pavilion, 1 Valley Health Plaza, Paramus, NJ 07652 or Montclair Kimberley Academy, 201 Valley Road, Montclair, NJ, 07042, mka.org
would be appreciated.