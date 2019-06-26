|
Ernestine Gayden-Herring
Newark - Ernestine Gayden-Herring 69, of Newark, N.J., formerly of Paterson, N.J. made her transition on Monday June 17, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Seminary Baptist Church, 193 Haledon Ave Paterson, NJ. She is survived by her sons; Jerome Gayden, Paterson, NJ, Robert Gayden, Bronx, NY, and Kraven T. Cauthen, Newark, NJ. A special Aunt, Cora Lee Bowulware, Paterson, NJ. Services entrusted to Scillieri Arnold Funeral Home Paterson, NJ. www.scillieriarnold.com