Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Tinton Falls - Ernestine Stuppiello, 94, of Tinton Falls, NJ formerly of Ramsey and West Paterson, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Born in Paterson, New Jersey to Theresa and James Del Monico, she married Leo Stuppiello, the love of her life, in 1943, and together they raised their three children, John, Leona and Linda. Her life was filled with travel, family and friends. She was active throughout her life in her community and served as President of the West Paterson Women's Club from 1969-1971. She and her husband Leo opened Empress Travel in Middletown, NJ in 1975. She traveled extensively and owned homes in St. Croix, USVI, Boynton Beach, FL and Belmar, NJ. She loved the sun and the beach.

Ernestine was predeceased by her loving husband, Leo, and her brothers Sam, Joseph and Victor Del Monico. She is survived by her sister Sylvia Romeo; her son, John Stuppiello and wife Hennie; her daughters, Leona McIntosh and husband Bob; Linda Campion and husband Brian; her grandchildren, Shannon, Sean and Cristina; and her two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Elizabeth.

Services will be private.

www.evergreenmemorialfuneralhome.com
