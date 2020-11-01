Ernst "Ernie" J. Wilhelm
Rochelle Park - Ernst Julian Wilhelm "Ernie," 85, of Rochelle Park, originally of Traustadt, Germany, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was the third of nine children, born to the late Anna and Richard Wilhelm. Ernie is survived by his beloved wife, of 58 years, Patricia (nee Just); his devoted sons Gary Sr. (Amy) and Curt (Lynn); his cherished grandchildren: Gary Jr., Megan, Kaitlyn, Brielle, & Andrew. He is also survived by his three sisters, two brothers, and his sister and brother-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. At age 16, Ernie immigrated to the United States and shortly thereafter he became a US citizen. Ernie proudly served this country as a member of the US Army. He was a lead mechanical maintenance supervisor for Maxwell House Coffee in Hoboken, NJ, where he worked for 30 years. He will always be remembered for his smile and his friendly and helpful personality. Ernie was a member of the Fulton Friendship Masonic Lodge, Zion Lutheran Church, Rochelle Park Seniors, and Maywood Seniors. He was an original founder and participated in organizing the soccer program in Rochelle Park.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30am Funeral Service at Grace Lutheran, 925 5th Ave., River Edge. Entombment at the Garden of Memories, Township of Washington, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ernie's memory may be made to any charity of one's choice
