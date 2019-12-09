Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
Erwin Wolff Obituary
Erwin Wolff

West Milford - Wolff, Erwin, 78, of West Milford on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois (Hall) Wolff. Born in Flensburg, Germany, he was the son of the late Oswald and Hansine (Petersen) Wolff and has been a resident of West Milford for the past 45 years. An Army veteran and a member of the American Legion, he was employed by the Ford Motor Co. in Teterboro in the parts department. Also surviving are two sons, Paul E. and Christopher S. Hall (wife, Destiny), two daughters, Jennifer Wolff and Ameelynn K. Wolff, one brother, Helmut, two sisters, Irngard Thompson and Kirsten Wolf. One grandchild, Kayla L. Wolff also survives. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Thursday, December 12 from 10 to 12 Noon. Funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Milford Twsp. First Aid Squad, PO Box 387, West Milford, NJ 07480-0387
