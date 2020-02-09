|
Escolastica "Esty" Parlanti
Westwood - Escolastica "Esty" Parlanti, 77, of Westwood,passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Gino. Devoted mother of Alicia Madison and Melissa Klein. Dear sister of Petronila Pascual and the late Sonia Napiza. Loving grandmother of Jack, Charles, Tyler and Miles. Born in the Philippines, she came to New York City in 1969 and has lived in Westwood since 1974. Esty was President of MEGA Engineering, Hackensack. She was a member of S.W.E. in Washington, DC. The family will receive their relative and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at R.C. Church of the Assumption, Emerson, followed by an entombment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan- Kettering Cancer Center, http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/EstyParlanti
