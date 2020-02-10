|
|
Estelle H. Jasko
St. Petersburg, FL formerly of River Edge, NJ - Estelle H. Jasko (nee Zarzecki), formerly of River Edge, NJ, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 100 at The Springs at Boca Ciega Bay in St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her sons Gerald and his wife Melinda of Austin, TX, Kenneth of Friendsville, MD, and Mark and his wife Rosemarie of River Edge, NJ. She leaves behind her grandchildren Jackie Veasey (Greg), Marla Scruggs (Steven), Alaine Jasko, Stephen Jasko, Thomas Jasko, Christopher Jasko, and Elizabeth Rutz (Kevin), great grandchildren Samantha and Jeremy Veasey and Reese and Audrey Scruggs, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Paul (1991) and son Paul (2010), sister Helen Barnauskas and brothers Chester, John, Edward, Joseph, William and Charles. Before residing at The Springs, Estelle was a daily attendant of Mass at Most Holy Name of Jesus, Gulfport, FL. She was a member of the St. Mary St. Ann Society, The Women at the Well Prayer Group, and was active in the Bereavement Ministry. When in New Jersey, she was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in River Edge and was a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Marion Movement in Maywood and Paramus, NJ. She attended daily mass at Holy Trinity Chapel in Hackensack and was a member of the Rosary Society and the Leisure Club at Holy Trinity. She and her husband Paul were also active in Marriage Encounter. Estelle was certified as a Hospice Volunteer in June, 1983, and served as a volunteer through 2006. She was a volunteer at Prospect Heights Care Center in Hackensack, NJ.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood ave, Maywood, NJ on Friday February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass at 10:30am St. Peter the Apostle R.C Church, River Edge, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter the Apostle Church, Attn: Music Ministry, 445 Fifth Ave., River Edge, NJ 07661 would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and direction.