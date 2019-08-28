|
|
Estelle Joyce Theander
formerly Ramsey - Estelle Joyce Theander, 90, formerly of Ramsey, NJ, peacefully passed away on August 25, 2019, at Applewood Estates in Freehold, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of Caroline and John Theander who pre-deceased her in 1972 and 1946. Moving to Staten Island, NY she attended elementary school and Tottenville High School before moving to Ramsey, NJ where she graduated from Ramsey High School.
Estelle was a graduate of Montclair State College and Columbia Teachers College. She began a long career in education in the Ramsey public schools in 1950, as both a teacher and speech therapist; and served as an Assistant Middle School Principal before her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the American Speech, Language and Hearing Association; and was a licensed Speech-Language Pathologist for the state of New Jersey.
Estelle was a world traveler, having visited nearly every corner of the globe. Always interested in opera, ballet, and the theatre she attended and enjoyed performances. Estelle never married, but remained close to her family and friends. She is survived by several children of her cousins, Anna Stegen and Edward Linneman; and served as Godmother to Arthur Stegen, Carol McNair, Michelle Petyo, and Joyce Blutot.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 23 Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. Cremation and funeral arrangements will be private, under the care of Freeman Funeral Home in Freehold, NJ.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.