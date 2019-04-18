|
|
Estelle L. Palko
Clifton - Estelle Louise Palko, 89 formerly of Clifton went to be with the Lord on April 14 2019. Born in Bronx, NY and raised in East Rutherford, she lived in Elmwood Park for 20 yrs before moving to Clifton 40 years ago. Estelle is a retired phone operator from both AT&T and Clifton City Hall. She was an active member of the community and member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Estelle is survived by her daughter, Karen Lynch of Lyman, SC with whom she was residing and by her longtime companion Thomas Miller of Clifton and his children, Thomas and Jeffrey Miller and by several nieces & nephews throughout NJ. Funeral services will be held 11:30AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by entombment at Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visiting hours are Monday 4-7PM. Memorial donations to the . will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com