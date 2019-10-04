|
Estelle M. Riscoe
Teaneck - Estelle M. Riscoe, nee Estelle Katz, 96, passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2019 with her family by her side. Born December 12, 1922 in NYC. Raised in West New York, NJ. Resident of Teaneck for 72 years. Wife of the late Melvin Riscoe for 64 years.
Graduated Valedictorian from Memorial High School in West New York, 1940. Attended Trenton State Teacher's College, graduated in three years in 1943, she student taught in NYC. As a child she studied piano in Jersey City with a private instructor and performed solo at Carnegie Hall. Received her Master's Degree in English Literature from Montclair State College after seven years of summer courses. Taught in Teaneck High School, then for 14 years at Paramus High School, English Department. Senior English and Head of the Honors Society.
Devoted wife, mother of two surviving children, Meryl Riscoe-Piserchia and Russell Riscoe.
Memorial Contributions in Estelle's memory can be made to the B'nai Brith https://www.bnaibrith.org/support-us.html. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, (201) 489-3800.