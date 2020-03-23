|
Dragone, Esterina (nee Di Genova), age 104 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on March 23, 2020. Born in Montella, Prov. di Avellino, Italy, she came to the United States in 1954 residing in Paterson before moving to Totowa. Esterina was a clothing factory employee in Paterson before retiring. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dragone. Loving mother of Carmine Dragone of Italy, Michael Dragone of Totowa, Virgil Dragone of Totowa, Eugene Dragone of Totowa, Mary Mazzei of Little Falls, Ellen Conte of Totowa and the late Vincent Dragone. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private and the family will arrange for a memorial mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa.