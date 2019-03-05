|
Esther A. Hayden
Oradell - HAYDEN, ESTHER A. (nee ALBANESE), 93, of Oradell died on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 42 years to the late J. David (1999). Loving mother of James D. Jr., Nancie, Deborah Baroni & Chris Weil. Cherished grand mother of James III (Olivia), Daniel (Amanda), Michael, Andrew, Jarad, David, Justen, Naomi, Noah, Josef, Markus and Noel. Adored great grandmother of Rosemary, David, Leah and Nathan. Esther was a member of the Book & Needle Woman's Club of Oradell, the First Congregational United Church of Christ at Haworth and the Hackensack Golf Club. Esther was an avid reader, a talented needle point artist and knitter. Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held later. Date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Please visit Esther's Tribute page at www.volkleber.com.