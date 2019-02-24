Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Esther Baker
Esther Baker Obituary
Esther Baker

- - Esther Baker, 81, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul Baker. Devoted Mother of David Baker (Amy), Mitchell Baker (Doreen), and Kenneth Baker (Amy). Dear sister of William Stark. Loving grandmother of Zachary, Alex, Claudia, Samantha, Max, Noah, Matthew, and Caroline. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Esther grew up in Teaneck, NJ, attending Teaneck High School, Tobe-Coburn School for Fashion Careers, and Fairleigh Dickenson University. Esther was the light of every room she walked into. She was adored by her family and friends for her spirit, compassion and wonderful sense of humor. She was the love of her husband Paul's, life and hero to her three sons. Donations in Esther's memory can be made to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 W. Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors - Hackensack, NJ (201) 489-3800.
