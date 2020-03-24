|
|
Esther Beekman
North Haledon - Wilma E. Beekman (Esther), 91, of Midland Park, died on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Hills, MN, she lived in Midland Park for 75 years.
Esther was a former member of the senior group at Faith Reformed Church and spent many hours planning trips for the group. Esther sang in the church choir and was able to participate in the performance of the Messiah at St. Patrick's Cathedral. She was also a former volunteer at the Valley Hospital Kurth Cottage. She loved to travel and did so at every opportunity. Her friends and family were very important to her and she would visit whenever she could.
Following a stroke, Esther spent the last 11 years in a nursing home. Even when confined to a wheelchair she was hard to keep track of.
Esther is survived by her children: Lanny Beekman-Torrey, UT, Lynn Selchow (Don)-Phoenix, AZ, Lee Ann Beekman-Cedar City, UT, Paul Beekman-St. George, UT, Bill Beekman-Torrey, UT, and Stephen Beekman-North Haledon, NJ. Esther has 7 grand children and 4 great grandchildren.
Esther was predeceased by her loving husband, Lambert Beekman, in 1987 and in 2007, her companion, Bern Houseward. Also preceded in death, a great-grandson, Mica Selchow.
The family would like to thank the Christian Health Care Center for the care and support they provided over the years. Mother very much enjoyed living there, the staff and other patients. We will miss her very much.
All services for Esther at this time are private. The family will celebrate Esther's life at a memorial service at some time in the future.
Please check at the Vander Platt Funeral Home website, www.vpfh.com to find details when the memorial service is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, please commit an act of kindness in Esther's memory.