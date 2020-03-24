Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Beekman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Beekman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Beekman Obituary
Esther Beekman

North Haledon - Wilma E. Beekman (Esther), 91, of Midland Park, died on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Hills, MN, she lived in Midland Park for 75 years.

Esther was a former member of the senior group at Faith Reformed Church and spent many hours planning trips for the group. Esther sang in the church choir and was able to participate in the performance of the Messiah at St. Patrick's Cathedral. She was also a former volunteer at the Valley Hospital Kurth Cottage. She loved to travel and did so at every opportunity. Her friends and family were very important to her and she would visit whenever she could.

Following a stroke, Esther spent the last 11 years in a nursing home. Even when confined to a wheelchair she was hard to keep track of.

Esther is survived by her children: Lanny Beekman-Torrey, UT, Lynn Selchow (Don)-Phoenix, AZ, Lee Ann Beekman-Cedar City, UT, Paul Beekman-St. George, UT, Bill Beekman-Torrey, UT, and Stephen Beekman-North Haledon, NJ. Esther has 7 grand children and 4 great grandchildren.

Esther was predeceased by her loving husband, Lambert Beekman, in 1987 and in 2007, her companion, Bern Houseward. Also preceded in death, a great-grandson, Mica Selchow.

The family would like to thank the Christian Health Care Center for the care and support they provided over the years. Mother very much enjoyed living there, the staff and other patients. We will miss her very much.

All services for Esther at this time are private. The family will celebrate Esther's life at a memorial service at some time in the future.

Please check at the Vander Platt Funeral Home website, www.vpfh.com to find details when the memorial service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, please commit an act of kindness in Esther's memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -